Supreme Court: Justice Brett Kavanaugh Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated, according to a press release published by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. Justice Kavanaugh “has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January,” the Court added.

“On Thursday, per the Court’s regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine Covid test ahead of Justice Barrett’s investiture on Friday. On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19,” the U.S. Supreme Court said in a statement.

The Supreme Court also said that the other justices have tested negative as of Monday, adding that Justice Kavanaugh tested negative that day as well.

“Per current Court testing protocols, all of the Justices were tested Monday morning prior to conference, and all tested negative, including Justice Kavanaugh,” the Court said.

“Justice Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday,” the Court added. “As a precaution, Justice and Mrs. Kavanaugh will not attend Justice Barrett’s investiture this morning.”

