President Joe Biden took off Columbus Day on Monday, remaining in Delaware an extra day to celebrate the holiday despite his conflicted proclamation statement about the federal holiday.

The president proclaimed the day as an important day for Italian-Americans but also voiced concerns about the treatment of the American Indians.

“Today, we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities,” he wrote in his proclamation.

He said Americans should not try to “bury” the “shameful” history of their ancestors but face it “honestly.”

He wrote:

For Native Americans, western exploration ushered in a wave of devastation: violence perpetrated against Native communities, displacement and theft of Tribal homelands, the introduction and spread of disease, and more.

As Breitbart News editor Frances Martel wrote, Columbus Day celebrates the spread of Christianity to America, which was a precursor to the modern concept of universal human rights.

Biden also made headlines for being the first American president to issue a proclamation in support of Indigenous Peoples’ Day for Monday, in addition to Columbus Day.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is an alternative holiday to Columbus Day proposed by the left.

“We must never forget the centuries-long campaign of violence, displacement, assimilation, and terror wrought upon Native communities and Tribal Nations throughout our country,” Biden wrote in his statement.