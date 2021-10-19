New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams, a Democrat, has thrown his support behind a plan to give nearly one million non-citizens the right to vote in citywide elections.

During a press conference this week, Adams said he supports a plan facing the New York City Council that would give voting rights to nearly a million non-citizens living in the city. Adams also doubled down on his support for keeping the city a “sanctuary city” for criminal illegal aliens.

“We need to make sure we give undocumented New Yorkers support they need to allow families to not live in the shadows of [the] American dream,” Adams said.

As Breitbart News reported, the plan is backed by 34 Democrats on the 51-member council and would allow non-citizens with green cards, visas, and work authorization who have resided in the city for at least 30 consecutive days to vote in city elections.

The plan indicates that legal immigrants on green cards or an employment visa who have lived in New York City for at least a month would be able to vote for mayor, comptroller, public advocate borough presidents, council members, and changes to city policy.

Adams, the Brooklyn Borough President and former New York Police Department (NYPD) captain, won the city’s mayoral Democrat primary in July against a slate of far-left Democrat candidates.

On November 2, Adams faces off against Republican Curtis Sliwa, the founder of New York City’s crime prevention nonprofit known as the Guardian Angels.

Democrats on the New York City Council attempted to pass the plan last year, seeking to give huge electoral power to the city’s 3.1 million foreign-born population — making up almost 40 percent of the total city population.

The majority of the city’s foreign-born population has arrived from the Dominican Republic, China, Mexico, Jamaica, Guyana, Ecuador, and Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Bangladesh, and India.

