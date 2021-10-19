Eric Swalwell Hires Parkland Gun Control Activist for Reelection Campaign

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Student Cameron Kasky addresses the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, including students, teachers and parents gathered in Washington for the anti-gun violence rally organized by survivors of the …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) hired Parkland gun control activist Cameron Kasky to serve on his 2022 reelection campaign.

Fox News describes Kasky as a “prominent gun control activist” who is a 20-year-old “survivor of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.”

Kasky also worked with Swalwell’s unsuccessful 2019 bid for the Democrat nomination for the presidency.

On April 4, 2019, The Atlantic reported that Kasky was “helping” Swalwell and that Kasky was Swalwell’s “guest at the State of the Union address in February” of that year.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calf., votes to approve the second article of impeachment as the House Judiciary Committee holds a public hearing to vote on the two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill December 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. The articles charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House Democrats claim that Trump posed a 'clear and present danger' to national security and the 2020 election based on his dealings with Ukraine. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) votes to approve the second article of impeachment as the House Judiciary Committee holds a public hearing to vote on the two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill December 13, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)

Moms Demand Action’s Shannon Watts lauded Swalwell and Kasky’s partnership in 2019, saying, “The calculus on guns has changed, and gun safety is no longer a third rail—in fact, making this issue a priority in your policy platform is how you win. Representative Swalwell has a long track record of being good on the issue of gun safety, and we welcome him to the race.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.