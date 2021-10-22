President Joe Biden claimed Thursday he did not have enough time to visit the Southern border, despite dozens of trips to his home in Delaware.

The president spoke about the Southern border during a town hall in Baltimore with CNN’s Anderson Cooper:

I’ve been there before, and I haven’t — I mean, I know it well. I guess I should go down. But the — but the whole point of it is: I haven’t had a whole hell of lot of time to get down. … But I plan on — now, my wife, Jill, has been down. She’s been on both sides of the river. She’s seen the circumstances there. She’s looked into those places.

The president is scheduled to leave the White House Friday night to return home to Delaware for his 20th weekend since becoming president, according to a tally by former CBS reporter Mark Knoller. He has traveled to Delaware a total of 24 times.

The president has also spent 10 weekends away at the presidential retreat at Camp David.

Biden enjoys leaving the White House on Friday and returning home on Monday, following a similar schedule that he enjoyed as a U.S. senator. Instead of riding Amtrak, Biden utilizes the presidential Marine One helicopter to fly back and forth from Washington, DC.

In August, Biden took nine Marine One flights in just 18 days in an effort to salvage his vacation in Delaware and Camp David even as he struggled to react to his botched exit out of Afghanistan.