Rep. Anthony Brown (D-MD) on Monday, announced a run for Maryland Attorney General in 2022, making him the latest added to the growing list of Democrats leaving the House of Representatives in hopes of another office, creating an even more challenging situation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to keep her slim majority.

Brown, who currently represents Maryland’s Fourth Congressional District and is seeking to replace the outgoing Attorney General in Maryland, said during an interview, “Now it’s time, particularly with [Brian Frost’s] retirement, to make sure the people of Maryland are well served with the chief legal officer… I’m looking forward to that important responsibility.”

Brown is loyal to Pelosi, voting 100 percent with her and not disagreeing on any significant votes with the speaker in the 117th Congress.

In his announcement video as a candidate for Attorney General, he called himself a “champion for progress.”

He added, “Sure, we’ve made progress over the years, but too many barriers exist for too many Marylanders, from health care and housing to the environment and education to workplaces, policing and the criminal justice system.” Brown noted he wanted to “dismantle those barriers.”

Mike Berg, the spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, which is in charge of helping Republican incumbents and winning back the House majority, said “Anthony Brown made the smart decision to seek a different office because House Democrats are going to lose their majority.”

Breitbart News has extensively reported on Pelosi’s majority crumbling. There are now 14 Democrats who have decided to officially call it quits in the House, leaving their seats open for a competitive fight and giving Republicans a chance to gain another seat. House Republicans only need to net five seats to gain the majority and retire Pelosi as the speaker.

With the midterms quickly approaching in some areas, Democrats’ struggle to find new candidates willing to run for office and face published scrutiny. If they continue to remain unsuccessful in finding recruits with droves of members looking to retire or run for other elected offices, Pelosi’s chances of keeping the slim majority are dwindling.

Additionally, with new congressional districts being drawn and Democrats facing tough redistricting battles, Politico recently outlined the struggles House Democrats could face after they spent their last two elections (2018 and 2020) talking about their achievements of unseating members in red districts — which have since gotten more competitive over the years — instead of securing new opportunities for the future.