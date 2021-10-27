Marine Veteran Wears ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Shirt to Receive Valor Award

Retired U.S. Marine James Kilcer wore a “Let’s Go Brandon” shirt to a Tuesday ceremony in Yuma, Arizona, where he received a valor award for disarming a robbery suspect.

On October 21, 2021, Breitbart News reported that the retired Marine was in a Chevron in Yuma when three robbery suspects entered the store, one of whom allegedly had a gun.

Surveillance video showed Kilcer turn toward the alleged armed suspect and snatch away his gun. The other two suspects fled, but Kilcer was able to retain the one who had allegedly been armed.

The Arizona Daily Independent noted that Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot presented Kilcer with a YCSO Citizen’s Valor Award on Tuesday.

Wilmot presented the award “For extraordinary heroism and exceptional courage while voluntarily coming to the aid of another citizen during an incident involving criminal activity at extreme, life threatening, personal risk in an attempt to save or protect human life.”

Kilcer was photographed receiving the reward while wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” shirt.

