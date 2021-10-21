Surveillance video shows a retired U.S. Marine taking a gun away from an alleged armed robber who entered a Yuma, Arizona, convenience store early Wednesday morning.

CBS 13 reports that the incident occurred in a Chevron gas station when three suspects entered the store, one of whom was allegedly armed.

The retired USMC, who was near the counter when the suspects walked in, immediately turned on the alleged armed suspect and took away his gun.



FOX 8 notes that the former USMC was able to detain the suspect after disarming him, but the other two suspects fled the scene.

Upon being interviewed by sheriff’s deputies, the former USMC said, “The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.