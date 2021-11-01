Queens District Attorney Giving $25 Per Rifle at Gun Buyback

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz is holding a “Cash for Guns” buyback Saturday, where those turning in rifles will receive $25.

NYPD News posted an announcement on the buyback, noting that those turning in “handguns and assault rifles” will receive “$200 prepaid cards and iPads” and those turning in “rifles, shotguns, and air guns” will get $25.

The buyback advertisement makes clear the guns can be turned in with “no questions asked.”

The buyback will be held at First Baptist Church in East Elmhurst, New York.

New York state sen. Jessica Ramos (D-13) also posted about the buyback, noting guns brought to the event “must be placed in a plastic or paper bag, or in a shoe box.”

She also noted guns “must be in the trunk” if being transported to the event via a car.

Ramos pointed out buyback participants can turn in as many guns as they wish but three guns is the maximum for which they will be paid.

