Queens District Attorney Giving $25 Per Rifle at Gun Buyback

Deputies toss guns onto a pile of approximately 3,500 confiscated weapons to be destroyed at Gerdau Steel Mill under supervision of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department and other law enforcement agencies on July 19, 2018 in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The weapons were seized in criminal investigations, probation seizures and …
David McNew/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz is holding a “Cash for Guns” buyback Saturday, where those turning in rifles will receive $25.

NYPD News posted an announcement on the buyback, noting that those turning in “handguns and assault rifles” will receive “$200 prepaid cards and iPads” and those turning in “rifles, shotguns, and air guns” will get $25.

The buyback advertisement makes clear the guns can be turned in with “no questions asked.”

The buyback will be held at First Baptist Church in East Elmhurst, New York.

New York state sen. Jessica Ramos (D-13) also posted about  the buyback, noting guns brought to the event “must be placed in a plastic or paper bag, or in a shoe box.”

She also noted guns “must be in the trunk” if being transported to the event via a car.

Ramos pointed out buyback participants can turn in as many guns as they wish but three guns is the maximum for which they will be paid.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.