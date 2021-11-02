Democrat Shontel Brown won the special election for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District Tuesday night, according to Associated Press, which called the race at 7:53 p.m.

Brown was a member of the Cuyahoga County Council and quickly sailed to victory within an hour after the polls closed against Republican Laverne Jones Gore in a special election to replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH).

The special election was called after Fudge stepped down to become President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. The district was heavily tilted toward Democrats.

The seat was scrutinized during the primary due to Brown facing off against top surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-VT) during the 2016 and the 2020 presidential campaigns, former state Sen. Nina Turner (D). Brown handily defeated Turner in the primary, 50.4 percent to 44.3 percent.

Brown will fill the remainder of Fudge’s term and will face reelection in 2022.

The Buckeye State on Tuesday saw two special House elections.

The other special election is in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District against Republican Mike Carey, a former Army officer and energy executive endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Ohio Democrat state Rep. Allison Russo who was endorsed by President Joe Biden in a last-ditch effort to try to save her from Republican defeat.

The special election was to replace former Rep. Steve Stiver (R-OH) after he stepped down earlier this year to become the President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.