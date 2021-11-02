Virginia Republican delegate Jason Miyares ousted Democrat Attorney General Mark Herring to become the first Latino attorney general of Virginia.

News reports called the race for Miyares, an attorney and current House Republican delegate for the Virginia Beach region.

I've seen enough: Jason Miyares (R) defeats Atty Gen. Mark Herring (D). #VAGOV — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 3, 2021

This represents the third major victory for Virginia Republicans during Tuesday’s elections. News reports have found that Glenn Youngkin has become the next governor of Virginia, and Winsome Sears will become the next lieutenant governor of Virginia.

Miyares’ victory will make him the first Latino attorney general in Virginia.

First Black woman Lt. Governor. First Hispanic and first children of immigrants as Attorney General. This is the new Virginia GOP. — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) November 3, 2021

“If elected, I’d be the first Latino elected statewide in VA and the first son of an immigrant to be Attorney General. It’d be the biggest honor of my life,” Miyares wrote.

If elected, I’d be the first Latino elected statewide in VA and the first son of an immigrant to be Attorney General. It’d be the biggest honor of my life.https://t.co/gQKnQwa0Jx — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) November 2, 2021

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Tuesday, “The red wave is here! Congratulations to Republicans Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, and Jason Miyares on their incredible campaigns and hard fought victories. This Republican sweep in Virginia is a resounding rebuke of the failed policies of Joe Biden and Democrats.”

.@GOPChairwoman: “The red wave is here! Congratulations to Republicans Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, and Jason Miyares on their incredible campaigns and hard fought victories. This Republican sweep in Virginia is a resounding rebuke of the failed policies of Joe Biden and” Dems — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) November 3, 2021

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.