Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is introducing a measure on Thursday to stop President Joe Biden’s coercive coronavirus vaccine mandate, prohibiting the government from using federal funds to “establish, implement, or enforce any vaccine mandate.”

Brooks’s legislation, the Defund Federal Vaccine Mandates Act, is a one-sentence bill, which simply states that “no Federal funds may be used to establish, implement, or enforce any vaccine mandate.”

“Every single American should have the ability to make the best decision for them and their own health, without fear of losing their livelihood. The government should not try to intimidate, coerce, or force anyone into receiving the vaccine,” the Alabama Republican said in a statement, noting that “hesitancy is understandable” due to the “rapid speed at which these vaccines were developed and distributed, and the growing list of side effects.”

“Furthermore, it is none of the government’s business who has or has not been vaccinated. The Socialist Democrats’ pipe dream of discriminating based on vaccination status is wholly un-American,” he said, adding that it is time for the American people to know who is willing to defend the Constitution and individual liberty.

“Congress needs to be put on record on where they stand on this issue. I refuse to idly sit by as people lose their jobs and America becomes a scene straight out of 1984,” he added.

Brooks’s proposal coincides with the release of the Occupational Safety and Public Health’s (OSHA) emergency temporary standard (EMS), which requires employers with more than 100 employees to “maintain a roster of each employee’s vaccination status” and enforce weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated workers. The rule, which involves “planned inspections,” goes into effect January 4, and those who fail to adhere will face fines beginning at $14,000 per violation.