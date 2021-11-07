At least 36 people were shot, seven of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Seven of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds, and those seven included an alleged robber who was shot by a 77-year-old concealed carry permit holder Saturday.

Breitbart News noted the permit holder was in his garage about 12:20 Saturday when a car pulled up and an alleged robber exited the vehicle and demanded the permit holder’s belongings. The permit holder opened fire, killing the alleged robber.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the first shooting fatality of the weekend occurred at 6 p.m. Friday night when a 29-year-old was shot and killed while “driving in the 2100-block of West 71st Street.”

The most recent shooting fatalities included two people who were shot and killed early Sunday morning. One was shot in University Village around 12:10 a.m. and the second individual was shot and killed in Bronzeville about 12:20 a.m.

HeyJackass.com points out 13 people have been shot and killed in Chicago thus far in November and another 47 have been shot and wounded.

A total of 689 have been shot and killed in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago year-to-date.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.