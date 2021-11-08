Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 6: Build Back Biden! Republicans Rescue Joe’s Agenda with ‘Infrastructure Bill,’ Guest: Amanda Milius

On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow tries to make sense of last Friday’s vote on President Biden’s Build Back Better kinda-infrastructure bill, which passed thanks to 13 Republicans. Plus, a judge blocks Biden’s vax mandate—for now; and while free Florida has the least COVID cases in the country, the feds want us to be masked forever, even for the common cold! And then, Alex discusses the FBI raid on Project Veritas and the Kyle Rittenhouse (show) trial going on in Wisconsin. Then Amanda Milius, director of “The Plot Against the President” and daughter of Hollywood royalty, joins Alex to share her views on the current state of Hollywood and pop culture.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

