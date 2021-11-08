Gaige Grosskreutz gave testimony in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial Monday and admitted he pointed a gun at Rittenhouse before being shot.

Rittenhouse is on trial after shooting three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020. Two of the individuals died while Grosskreutz lived, sustaining major injuries to his arm.

Last week, Breitbart News noted that another witness testified Grosskreutz had a handgun in his possession with a bullet loaded in the chamber. The Daily Wire reported the witness, Jason Lackowski, aided Grosskreutz after he was shot by Rittenhouse.

Lackowski “helped apply a tourniquet” to slow the bleeding and also emptied rounds from a handgun Grosskreutz had in his possession.

On November 8, 2021, CNN pointed out that Grosskreutz took the stand and admitted to having the gun and to pointing it at Rittenhouse.

Grosskreutz admitted to “advancing” on Rittenhouse at a time when Rittenhouse was down on the ground and to pointing the gun at him.

Rittenhouse defense attorney Corey Chirafisi asked, “It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him … that he fired, right?” the Chicago Sun-Times observed.

“Correct,” Grosskreutz responded.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.