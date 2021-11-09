JCN President Alfredo Ortiz Explains Why Biden ‘Smells Defeat’ for His ‘Illegal Vaccine Mandate’

Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the Job Creators Network (JCN), one of the country’s largest small business advocacy groups, says Joe Biden urging businesses to ignore a federal court order and comply with his vaccine mandate is proof he’s ‘worried about losing’ and his mandate’s ‘ultimate demise.”

“The Biden Administration signals that it smells defeat on its illegal vaccine mandate by urging businesses to comply with it despite a federal court freeze. By encouraging businesses to continue implementing vaccine rules for their employees, the Biden Administration must be worried about losing and is trying to get as many employers to comply before its ultimate demise,” Ortiz said in a statement.

Indeed, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday “People should not wait” to enforce the mandate.

“They should continue to move forward and make sure they’re getting their workplace vaccinated.”

Ortiz wants the legal battle to play out and believes it will work in the favor of freedom for the nation’s small business owners.

“We encourage the courts to listen to small business plaintiffs like us and turn this vaccine mandate temporary stay into a permanent block, freeing small businesses and their employees to get back to work bringing the economy back,” he said.

Last month, JCN erected another billboard in the heart of Times Square calling out the Joe Biden White House over its vaccine mandate for private employers with 100 or more staff members.

JNC filed a lawsuit in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit against the Biden Administration after Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officially unveiled the mandate.

