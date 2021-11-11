Nolte: Democrat-Run Chicago Braces for Rittenhouse Riots

“The Chicago Police Department has canceled regularly scheduled days off starting Friday and through the weekend in apparent anticipation of civil unrest in the event that Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported .

Allow me to translate that for you….

Because Chicago is run by Democrats, because the corporate media have been shamelessly lying about the truth of what’s been revealed in the Rittenhouse trial, Chicago police know that if Rittenhouse is acquitted (as he should be), the left-wing terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter, these dangerous babies who can’t deal with things not going their way, are almost certain to take to the streets to loot and burn in the name of social justice or something.

To which I can only say lol.

First off, while I certainly don’t wish riots on any neighborhood, it’s hard not to laugh at the irony of this. Leftists rioting in leftist cities where everyone’s voted Democrat for decades; where left-wing policies are enacted with no opposition…. So where’s the utopia everyone was promised?

Democrats can do whatever they want in Chicago. Democrats do, in fact, do whatever they want in Chicago. Democrats have exclusively run Chicago for more than a half-century, and it’s still a gaping shithole of violence, poverty, and civil unrest.

So leftists are getting everything they want in Chicago, getting everything they want in every other Democrat-run city, but that’s where they riot to, uhm, get what they want?

Again, I don’t wish riots on anyone, but you get what you vote for.

We’re living in the 21st century in a society buried in prosperity, a society where our so-called poor live better than the wealthy did a hundred years ago, and leftists are still rioting—oh, and they are rioting in the very places where their fellow Democrats enjoy single-party rule.

Who exactly do these rioters think they’re threatening? The city’s politicians are already on their side. As far as us eeeeevil Republicans, we’re out here in rural MAGA country where the streets are safe and clean, where we’re all armed but there’s no mass-shooting crisis, where people of all races and backgrounds live together in harmony.

Who wants to live like they do in Democrat-run cities? Who wants to live in constant fear of criminal violence and riots? Live in never-ending homelessness and poverty? Live with terrible schools that expose your kids to gay porn and teach them to be racist? Well, apparently Democrats do because they keep voting for the same feckless, incompetent, and sociopathic Democrats who create these shitholes.

Here’s my handy-dandy three-step guide to ending riots in your community…

Stop voting for Democrats. Move to rural MAGA Land, where we don’t have any of these problems. Seriously, dumbass, stop voting for Democrats.

Sorry, no sympathy here.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.