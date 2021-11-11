Nolte: Democrat-Run Chicago Braces for Rittenhouse Riots

Minneapolis
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
John Nolte

“The Chicago Police Department has canceled regularly scheduled days off starting Friday and through the weekend in apparent anticipation of civil unrest in the event that Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported .

Allow me to translate that for you….

Because Chicago is run by Democrats, because the corporate media have been shamelessly lying about the truth of what’s been revealed in the Rittenhouse trial, Chicago police know that if Rittenhouse is acquitted (as he should be), the left-wing terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter, these dangerous babies who can’t deal with things not going their way, are almost certain to take to the streets to loot and burn in the name of social justice or something.

To which I can only say lol.

First off, while I certainly don’t wish riots on any neighborhood, it’s hard not to laugh at the irony of this. Leftists rioting in leftist cities where everyone’s voted Democrat for decades; where left-wing policies are enacted with no opposition…. So where’s the utopia everyone was promised?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 25: Chicago police officers along with other city workers and their supporters protest at city hall the mayor's vaccination policy for city employees on October 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The city has started to place police officers on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with the city's requirements that they report their COVID-19 vaccination status. As of last week, only about 65 percent of the city's police have complied with the order. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago police officers along with other city workers and their supporters protest at city hall the mayor’s vaccination policy for city employees on October 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Democrats can do whatever they want in Chicago. Democrats do, in fact, do whatever they want in Chicago. Democrats have exclusively run Chicago for more than a half-century, and it’s still a gaping shithole of violence, poverty, and civil unrest.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 06: Protesters take to the streets on June 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)

Protesters take to the streets on June 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)

So leftists are getting everything they want in Chicago, getting everything they want in every other Democrat-run city, but that’s where they riot to, uhm, get what they want?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 24: Activists hold a rally calling for the defunding of police in the Lawndale neighborhood on July 24, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The annual budget for the Chicago Police Department is more than $1.6 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Activists hold a rally calling for the defunding of police in the Lawndale neighborhood on July 24, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Again, I don’t wish riots on anyone, but you get what you vote for.

We’re living in the 21st century in a society buried in prosperity, a society where our so-called poor live better than the wealthy did a hundred years ago, and leftists are still rioting—oh, and they are rioting in the very places where their fellow Democrats enjoy single-party rule.

Who exactly do these rioters think they’re threatening? The city’s politicians are already on their side. As far as us eeeeevil Republicans, we’re out here in rural MAGA country where the streets are safe and clean, where we’re all armed but there’s no mass-shooting crisis, where people of all races and backgrounds live together in harmony.

Who wants to live like they do in Democrat-run cities? Who wants to live in constant fear of criminal violence and riots? Live in never-ending homelessness and poverty? Live with terrible schools that expose your kids to gay porn and teach them to be racist? Well, apparently Democrats do because they keep voting for the same feckless, incompetent, and sociopathic Democrats who create these shitholes.

Here’s my handy-dandy three-step guide to ending riots in your community…

  1. Stop voting for Democrats.
  2. Move to rural MAGA Land, where we don’t have any of these problems.
  3. Seriously, dumbass, stop voting for Democrats.

Sorry, no sympathy here.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.