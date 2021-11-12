11 Shot Thursday Alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Eleven people were shot, one of them fatally, Thursday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) violence-wracked Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the one fatality was an 18-year-old shot during a carjacking around 2 p.m. The incident occurred “in the 900 block of East 98th Street” and the 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

One of the other ten shooting victims was a one-year-old boy who was shot in the head while in a car at gas station just before 1:30 p.m. The one-year-old’s wound was non-life-threatening.

Breitbart News noted nearly 50 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago during the most recent weekend, and nine of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

It is a story that has been repeated time and again throughout 2021.

ahawkins

HeyJackass.com pointed out that 3,341 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago so far this year and another 705 have been shot and killed.

There were 775 murders in Chicago in 2020.

