Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 13: Mayorkas’ Radical Immigrant Agenda, Garland’s War on Parents, Guests: Rep. Kevin Brady, Hans von Spakovsky

As the nation awaits the Rittenhouse verdict, the corporate media continues to disgrace itself. On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow recaps yesterday’s “non-verdict” in the Rittenhouse trial and what that could mean. Then, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted in a Senate hearing that his DHS is not vetting most Afghan refugees, and he also pleaded ignorance of President Biden’s plan to pay reparations to border crossers detained under President Trump. Also, Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland is using literal counterterrorism tools against law-abiding and taxpaying moms and dads. Alex breaks down the shocking news (no wonder “Sheriff Joe’s” ratings are worse than ever!). Our first guest is Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), the Republican Caucus’ ranking member on the powerful House Ways and Meanings Committee. Rep. Brady gives us all the details on the true cost of Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Finally, Hans von Spakovsky, election law expert and author of Our Broken Elections, joins the podcast to report on the real improprieties from the 2020 election and what we can do about it.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.