A majority of likely voters oppose the FBI and DOJ’s political prosecution of Steve Bannon and James O’Keefe, a Rasmussen Reports poll found Thursday.
“Have the FBI and the federal Department of Justice (DOJ) become political weapons against President Joe Biden’s opponents?” the poll asked.
More than half of registered voters believe the FBI and DOJ are going after Bannon and O’Keefe for politically motivated reasons (55 percent Bannon, 52 percent O’Keefe).
Among moderates, 47 percent think Bannon’s prosecution is politically motivated, while 49 percent believe the same for O’Keefe.
Former White House senior counselor to President Donald Trump and one-time executive chairman of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon, is under DOJ prosecution for failing to turn over subpoenaed documents and appear before the partisan, January 6 congressional committee.
The judge denied the request “but said he’s not convinced yet that the Justice Department’s timetable is realistic either,” Politico reported. The next hearing is set for December 7.
If Bannon is fully convicted, he reportedly could spend a year in prison and receive a fine of up to $100,000.
Meanwhile, James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, an investigative media organization, has been a target of the FBI.
O’Keefe was reportedly handcuffed Saturday outside his New York apartment while FBI agents raided his home in a reported search for evidence about an alleged diary of Ashley Biden, Biden’s daughter.
The FBI reportedly seized two cell phones Saturday in relation to an investigation.
“Project Veritas says it was given the diary by two individuals last year and chose not to publish it because its authenticity couldn’t be verified, then handed it over to law enforcement,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “The diary was later published by an obscure website.”
Upon obtaining the diary, Project Veritas alleged the diary was not stollen. The Journal reports it is “settled law that it’s not a crime for journalists to publish information that was obtained unlawfully.”
The Rasmussen Reports poll sampled 1,000 likely voters from November 16-17; it has a margin of error of three percentage points.
