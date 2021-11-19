Joe Biden Transfers Power to Kamala Harris During Colonoscopy

President Joe Biden will transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he undergoes a colonoscopy, the White House announced Friday morning.

“President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia,” Psaki announced to reporters.

The president is currently at Walter Reed hospital for the procedure where he will go under anesthesia and will also undergo a physical examination.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Harris would work from her office in the West Wing during Biden’s colonoscopy, while temporarily assuming the power of the presidency.

Harris will assume the official title of Acting President Kamala Harris during the procedure, allowing her to issue an executive order or sign legislation. She will also serve as the Commander in Chief until Biden reassumes power.

Psaki cited Biden’s colonoscopy as “routine” and that the White House would release further details of his physical examination on Friday afternoon.

The White House noted that former President George W. Bush had also transferred power twice to then-vice President Dick Cheney for colonoscopy procedures in 2003 and 2007.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed in a book that former President Donald Trump opted not to transfer power to then-vice President Mike Pence during his colonoscopy in 2019.