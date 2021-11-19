President Joe Biden’s doctor released the details of his physical examination on Friday afternoon, citing concerns about his increasing coughing and stiffer walk.

Biden’s doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, has been his doctor for 13 years and was appointed by the president after his taking office in January 2021.

O’Connor noted that Biden had experienced “increasing frequency and severity of ‘throat clearing’ and coughing during speaking engagements” but attributed it to his ongoing struggle with “gastroesophageal reflux.”

“My original assessment that gastroesophageal reflux is the source of the President’s throat clearing and coughing is supported by the findings and by expert consultation,” he wrote.

He wrote that the perception that Biden was coughing more “may be artificially confounded by the undeniable fact that, as President, a much greater attention is directed toward his public engagements.”

“His symptoms are typically exacerbated shortly after meals,” the doctor also wrote.

O’Connor also mentioned that Biden’s walk was “perceptibly stiffer and less fluid.”

He reported that Biden was experiencing “significant spinal arthritis, post-fracture ‘limp and compensation’ and a mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet.”

Biden’s doctor also cited “an extremely detailed neurologic exam” of the president that was “reassuring” and showed “no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s or ascending lateral sclerosis.”

The president’s colonoscopy, he reported, only found a 3 mm “benign appearing polyp” in the colon.

Biden measured at 5 ft 11.65 in, weighs 184 lbs, has a body mass index of 25, a blood pressure reading of 120/70, a pulse of 72, and a temperature of 98.6.