Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 16: Rittenhouse Narrative Enters Fake News Hall of Shame, Guest: Charlie Hurt

On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow reports the details of the truck ramming at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, WI, that resulted in dozens of casualties. Then, the establishment media reacts to the end of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial with near-universal condemnation, not only of the verdict, but of the supposed white-supremacist justice system. But are they being honest in their critiques? (Spoiler alert: No!) Also, inflation continues to hurt people at the gas pump, the dinner table, and pretty much everywhere else. Never Trumpers Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes are out at FOX News, and Enes Kanter dunks on LeBron James, who then dunks on himself. In today’s guest interview, Charlie Hurt analyzes the establishment Republicans’ cave to President Biden on the infrastructure bill and the media’s most pathetic Kyle Rittenhouse narratives. Lastly, for our caller of the day, John in Georgia, says that even though Rittenhouse had a right to defend himself, we should think a second time before branding him a hero.

