Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg downplayed his presidential ambitions Wednesday amid frustration among some White House staffers that Buttigieg’s potential 2024 bid is “disrespectful” to Vice President Kamala Harris.

As President Joe Biden has dropped in the polls and believed by many to not be “mentally fit,” a power vacuum has begun to whip up rumors of Buttigieg’s plan to run for the Democrat nomination in 2024.

Harris, however, has positioned herself as the likely heir to the nomination if Biden decides to not run for a second term. Reports indicate Biden will run for reelection in three years, but “few, if any, Democrats really believe this,” Politico Playbook asserted.

“Nobody in the West Wing shuts that down,” an individual with inside knowledge told Politico about the Buttigieg rumors. “It’s very open.”

The undisguised conversation within the White House about Buttigieg’s potential bid has “frustrated” some White House staffers “of color” who believe Buttigieg’s ambitions are “disrespectful” to Harris, “the first Black woman vice president,” Politico reported:

Some of Buttigieg’s former campaign staffers also question whether challenging Harris is feasible given how critical the Black vote is in any Democratic primary, and how Buttigieg struggled to attract those voters the last time around.

In an attempt to reduce the feud, Buttigieg has tamped down the talk of his ambitions, suggesting he and Harris work “extremely well” together under Biden’s tutelage. “We work extremely well with the vice president’s team, and I’m proud to be part of the Biden-Harris team and this administration,” he told Politico.