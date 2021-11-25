The 45th President Donald Trump issued a Thanksgiving statement to Americans Thursday morning telling them not to worry about America’s future.

“A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again—and we will all do it together,” he said in a statement.

“America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future lies ahead!” he said.

Trump’s tweet about the future of America comes amid speculation he may run again in 2024. According to recent polls, he would be the frontrunner.

2024 National Republican Primary Poll: Trump 55%

DeSantis 15%

Pence 7%

Haley 3%

Cruz 2%

Romney 2%

Cheney 2%

Owens 1%

Rubio 1%

T. Scott 1%

Kasich 1%

Pompeo 1%

Noem 1%

Abbott 1%

Cotton 0%

R. Scott 0% McLaughlin & Associates ~ 450 LV ~ 11/11-11/16https://t.co/6uLSZJqGOl — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) November 19, 2021

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.

A Rasmussen poll published Wednesday showed Trump would win against President Joe Biden in 2024 by 13 points.

2024 National General Election Poll: Donald Trump 45% (+13)

Joe Biden 32%@Rasmussen_Poll ~ 1,200 LV ~ 11/22-11/23https://t.co/72PiJ5tcWE — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) November 24, 2021

Since leaving office in January, Trump has stayed active in politics, doing interviews and issuing a steady stream of statements and endorsements.

Earlier this week, Trump met with Kyle Rittenhouse and his family at Mar-a-Lago.

