The White House blocked media access to President Joe Biden’s video conference call with members of the armed forces on Thanksgiving.

Biden traveled via his motorcade to the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket to hold the traditional video conference call with the troops, but the press was not allowed in to watch him speak.

According to the White House, Biden spoke with the Marine Corps 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit at sea on the Arabian Gulf, the Navy’s USS Milius (DDG-69) at sea on the East China Sea, the Air Force 837th Training Squadron at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, the Coast Guard’s Air Station Kodiak in Alaska, the Space Force’s 18th Space Control Squadron in California, and the Army 194th Armored Regiment in Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

The decision to curb access to the video call is a departure from the level of access in past years.

When former president Donald Trump was president, he hosted his entire Thanksgiving video call with the press and typically answered several questions from reporters.

Biden only spoke to reporters after his visit, speaking briefly in front of a group of Coast Guard service members and handing them challenge coins.

“What am I thankful for? I’m not joking when I say I’m thankful for these guys,” Biden said. “Thankful for them and everybody — I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

He ignored further questions about other topics.