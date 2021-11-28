Republican candidate for Iowa’s Third Congressional District and state Sen. Zach Nunn (R), who is running against Rep. Cindy Axne, the state’s lone congressional Democrat, told Breitbart News Saturday that Axne is only loyal to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and not Iowans.

Nunn, during his appearance on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday with host Matthew Boyle, Breitbart News’s Washington political editor, said it will be a “good year” to be a Republican running against a Democrat such as Axne, noting he is also “excited to go after one of Nancy Pelosi’s most loyal liberal vote givers.” Nunn wished Axne “could be as loyal to Iowa as she is to the speaker.”

The Iowan claimed to have a track record of winning and unseating Democrats in the process. With his eyes now set on Congress and flipping Axne’s third district seat, he’s previously flipped a state House seat and a state Senate seat from Democrats and was able to turn red seats that Democrats had held for 60 years.

Nunn said, “We have a track record of success, we’ve been able to raise money, but most importantly, we’re fighting for those kinds of key principles that, you know — Donald Trump talked about — standing up to countries like China, being able to be hard on folks who just want to cave to the woke left.” This will come in handy, as Nunn is running against Axne in potentially one of the most brutal congressional races across the country, with the House majority at stake.

LISTEN:

“The reality is in the last election, [Axne] won one county in the entire state,” Nunn added. “On top of that, she’s voted 96 percent of the time with Nancy Pelosi and the squad as a result.”

In fact, Axne has voted along with Pelosi to enact partisan agenda items from her and the left, such as the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill — which was signed into law by Biden — along with Biden’s “marquee legislation,” the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, the Democrats’ reconciliation infrastructure bill. The Congressional Budget Office found that the “marquee legislation” would add billions to the American deficit.

“We’re just getting to a point where she’s not even showing up in certain places in Iowa anymore, because she doesn’t have a single friend here but also because she doesn’t care,” Nunn explained. He believes that Axne is only loyal to people in California and New York. They write her fundraising checks along with Pelosi and the far-left members of her party instead of the everyday Iowans. He clarified that all of that is reflected in higher gas prices and higher inflation. “That’s a tax on working Iowans, and Iowans are clearly fed up with it.”

Nunn also argued that Axne could never receive more than roughly 48 percent of the popular vote during an election in the old district. At the same time, the new one allows the opportunity for more Republicans and independents who lean Republican to vote and, in turn, possibly vote Axne out of office.

“With this, we get the opportunity to not only win back Congress, but win back a voice for the rest of the nation in Washington, DC, and hold this administration accountable early on, and not suffer another two years of a Biden administration which gives up on Afghanistan, which gives up on the American worker in which talks about increasing taxes on every working-class American in the country,” he claimed.

I’m in for Iowa! I’ll fight for you as I always have: in the Air Force & as a state senator fighting for tax-cuts, the 2nd Amendment, education & military. My next mission is to bring Iowa values to DC – and defeat the far-left’s socialist agenda. Check out my announcement video: pic.twitter.com/H63EU7xXly — Zach Nunn (@NunnForCongress) July 13, 2021

The Republican congressional hopeful has previously done multiple combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, flying in the United States Air Force as well as currently being a Squadron Commander with the Air Force in the Iowa Air National Guard. Nunn said he had some great opportunities while serving and being a part of different parts of government since he held senior levels of government in the National Security Council.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.