An alleged intruder is hospitalized after his ex-girlfriend, a Holmesburg, Pennsylvania, homeowner, shot him in the face Sunday night.

CBS Philadelphia reports that the incident occurred at approximately “11 p.m. on the 4700 block of Ashville Street.”

FOX 29 notes the alleged intruder, identified as a 31-year-old man, was trying to gain entry into the house when the homeowner fired at him, shooting him “in the left side of his face.”

PennLive points out that the female homeowner “told police she shot her ex-boyfriend in the face as he tried to break into her house.”

The alleged intruder was rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and listed in critical condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.