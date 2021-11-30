CNN suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely after recently released text messages showed Cuomo used his media sources to dig up information on his brother, former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s, sexual harassment accusers.

CNN said in a statement that the recently unveiled documents “shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense.”

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a CNN spokesperson said. “The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions.”

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly,” the spokesperson said. “But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second.”

“However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew,” said the spokesperson. “As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.

Breaking: CNN suspends Chris Cuomo. "These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation," a spokesperson says — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 30, 2021

Cuomo’s suspension comes just one day after New York Attorney General Letitia James released text messages between Cuomo and Melissa DeRosa, the former governor’s top aide.

The text messages revealed Chris Cuomo used his media sources to gain leads on his brother’s accusers.

“I have a lead on the wedding girl,” read one text from Chris Cuomo to DeRosa.

DeRosa texted Chris, “Rumor going around from politico 1-2 more ppl coming out tomorrow. Can u check your sources?” He replied with, “On it,” then followed up with, “No one has heard that yet.”

“Please let me help with the prep,”Chris told DeRosa in one message.

Chris Cuomo also texted DeRosa a complete written statement for the governor to use in response to the allegations of sexual misconduct.

I will not resign, I cannot resign. I understand the political pressure I understand the stakes of political warfare, and that’s what this is… And I understand the conformity that can be forced by cancel culture.

According to CNN, “When Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor in August, Chris Cuomo told CNN viewers that he was ‘not an advisor,’ but ’a brother.’

After the New York Attorney General revealed these documents on Monday, CNN said they would do a “thorough review and consideration” of them.

CNN’s review continued on Tuesday with the indefinite suspension of Chris.

Chris Cuomo has hosted Cuomo Prime Time on CNN since 2018.