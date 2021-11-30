Senate Republicans Block Defense Bill over Amendment Fight

Senate Republicans blocked consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Monday as Democrats prevented the chamber from considering Republican amendments to the defense bill.

Senate Republicans blocked Democrats’ motion to advance the NDAA or invoke cloture, 45-51. Democrats needed 60 votes to invoke cloture on the NDAA.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was the lone Republican to vote for the defense bill amid the GOP revolt against Senate Democrats.

Republicans protested against allowing more amendments to the NDAA because most of their proposals have been left out.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attacked Republicans for “halting the process” after some Republicans failed to get votes on their proposed amendments.

Schumer said after the vote, “For a while now Republicans have claimed they wanted to pass the National Defense Authorization Act immediately. But a few moments ago, Republicans just blocked legislation to support the troops, support our families, keep Americans safe. Republican dysfunction has again derailed bipartisan progress.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) promised to oppose advancing the legislation without consideration of a GOP amendment to put sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany.

“Considering sanctions on the pipeline that fuels [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s encroachment over Europe, including provisions from Senator [Jim] Risch, that closely mirror language that the House added unanimously is certainly worth the Senate’s time,” the Kentucky Republican said.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-RI) blamed Republicans for holding up the legislation for issues not central to the defense authorization bill.

Reed said Republicans “demonstrated irresponsibility” in holding the bill.

“It will be done. … And we’ll have to use procedures that are appropriate to get it done. But we just missed an opportunity to send a clear message that we support this legislation, we support our troops, we’re going to go to final passage,” he added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.