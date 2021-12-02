Nolte: Video Shows NBC Crossed State Lines to Stalk Rittenhouse Jury Vehicle

On November 17, as the Kyle Rittenhouse jury deliberated its verdict in Kenosha, Wisconsin, far-left NBC News got caught crossing state lines to stalk the jury bus.

And now we have the video to prove it.

The six-minute video, the actual body-cam footage of the traffic stop, is more than worth your time. It not only proves exactly what these cretins were up to, but also serves as a lesson in superb policing as this officer gets these wretched “journalists” to confess to precisely what they were doing.

Take a look:

The stop itself was legitimate. However, this NBC (not MSNBC) News producer not only CROSSED STATE LINES to follow the jury bus but also CROSSED STATE LINES to run a red light in Kenosha. Actually, since he came from Atlanta, he crossed a bunch of state lines to run a red light and follow the jury bus.

Oh, but it gets better…

This NBC News producer immediately rolls over on his employer. So now we know he was not some rogue employee looking to tamper with the jury. Nope, he was under direct orders from NBC News headquarters in New York.

So then this brilliant cop gets NBC News headquarters on the phone to verify all this, and the “booking producer,” some woman named Irene Byon, then admits she put them up to it. The best part of the call is listening to Irene humana-humana-humana her way through this.

My money’s on a blatant attempt to intimidate the jurors.

Why else would NBC be doing this?

From day one, the venal corporate media tried to rig this trial and lynch Kyle Rittenhouse. First, they smeared him as a vigilante, a white supremacist… And even though video proves he shot those three (white) men in defense of his life (killing two), over and over and over again, most especially during the trial, the media made it sound like Rittenhouse (who was correctly acquitted on all charges) was some sort of racist killer who CROSSED STATE LINES to murder black people.

So, as the trial rolled on and the corrupt prosecution’s case collapsed in front of our very eyes, it only makes sense that the media would then try to save face and win a conviction by tampering with the jury.

NBC wanted photographs of the jury. According to the police, that’s what they were after, and had they obtained these photographs, I think it’s more than fair to assume that NBC would have then let the world know they had photos of the jurors, and that’s the threat NBC intended to use to GET THE CORRECT VERDICT.

What, you think the same news media that cheers on a year of riots in predominantly black neighborhoods is above jury tampering?

What, you think a news media that spent four years trying to overturn a presidential election based on known lies is above jury tampering?

What, you think a news media that openly encourages the left’s violent Brownshirts in Antifa and Black Lives Matter to terrorize the country into moving further left is above tampering with a jury?

Grow up.

As the media’s influence wanes, they only become more desperate, violent, and dangerous.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.