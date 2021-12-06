New York City will mandate the coronavirus vaccine for all private sector employees starting December 27 in an attempt to combat the omicron variant.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the “first in the nation” measure on Monday morning, calling it a preemptive strike against the omicron coronavirus variant and a measure to “maximize vaccination quickly, so we can get ahead of omicron and all the other challenges we are facing right now with COVID.”

“All private-sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of Dec. 27,” he added.

NEWS: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced a "universal" vaccine mandate for workers at any business in the five boroughs. It takes effect 12/27, the mayor said on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/NiOLIcmjFB — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) December 6, 2021

Bill de Blasio’s mandate also expands indoor dining, entertainment, and fitness vaccine mandate for children, ages five to 11 years old. Individuals who are between those ages and unvaccinated will reportedly be refused service at restaurants, entertainment venues, and gyms on December 27.

The new measures will also require two vaccine doses, up from one, to be considered fully vaccinated.

It’s all about control https://t.co/ipSKlDZ5NA — Evan Power (@EvanPower) December 6, 2021

Bill de Blasio’s omicron variant measures come as the virus has spread to 17 states, the Washington Post reported on Monday. It has rapidly spread, though candidate Joe Biden promised at least ten times in 2020 to “shut the virus down.”

The News York Times admitted in November more people have died under Biden’s watch from the coronavirus than under former President Donald Trump, despite vaccine availability.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.