Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who is also running for governor of New York, ripped New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) latest vaccine mandate, which requires all private sector workers to get the jab and businesses to discriminate against unvaccinated children.

“Worst Mayor in America is the dangerous combo of far-left, on the way out the door, ‘de Blasio always knows best’ attitude, anti-business, one-dimensional, unaccountable, and not bright,” Zeldin said of the mandates, adding, “Also, no way this is legal!”

The far-left mayor made the announcement on MSNBC Monday morning, attributing the update to the omicron variant and upcoming holiday gatherings.

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” he said.

While de Blasio has already implemented the Key to NYC Pass and forced city workers to get the jab, he is now mandating the vaccine for all private sector workers and expanding the vaccine passport program to apply to 5–11-year-olds. Beginning December 14, children 5-11 will have to show proof of vaccination to enter certain businesses, including indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. Additionally, the vaccine requirement will increase from one jab to two for other age groups:

“Our youngest kids, we got to reach them now. Right now in this city, it’s about 20 percent have gotten to that stage in that 5 to 11 range. The vaccine is relatively new,” de Blasio said.

“But what we’re trying to say to parents is it’s urgent. Before omicron grows, before delta continues to stress us even worse in the winter months, get your kid vaccinated. And here’s an incentive to do it,” he said, touting the mandates.