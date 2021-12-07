Oregon’s Democrat Gov. Kate Brown (D) defied her own purported beliefs and was spotted maskless at a gala in Washington, DC, all while health officials in her own state work to craft more “permanent” mask rules for the public.

On Saturday, Brown attended the 30th anniversary of the LGBTQ Victory Fund as a “featured guest.” Her name is also listed as a LGBTQ Victory Hall of Fame Inductee, and, indeed, Brown attended the gala and happily posed maskless alongside two other individuals:

What does it mean when you match with the amazing utterly fabulous and indefatigable champions for equality and progress who are @KateBrownForOR and @davidmgins? Thank you both for evening you do for advancing our communities! pic.twitter.com/LTweoiLrzI — Manilan Houle (@ManilanH) December 5, 2021

Brown has had one of the heaviest hands in terms of masking her state, as Oregon remained under an indoor mask mandate from May 2020 to June 2021. The maskless period was short-lived, as she reimplemented the indoor mask mandate in August while going a step further, introducing an outdoor mask mandate as well. While that was lifted shortly before Thanksgiving, the indoor mask mandate remains in place in Oregon and is not set to expire until February. That is why health officials are looking to form a more “permanent set” of rules for masking.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Oregon still has an indoor mask requirement in place, but it is set to expire in February. According to KGW, “Oregon health leaders wants to be able to switch to a permanent rule before then.” “The permanent rule can still be ended once the COVID-19 pandemic recedes to a safe level, but it can remain in place indefinitely in the meantime and won’t expire prematurely while case numbers are still dangerously high,” the outlet reported.

The rule is expected to revealed in the coming weeks, followed by a public hearing in January.

Notably, Brown has repeatedly called on individuals to wear masks, as seen on social media.

“Wearing a mask is not a political statement. Wearing a mask is an act of kindness. Masks don’t just protect you, they protect everyone around you from COVID-19,” she said in August:

Wearing a mask is not a political statement. Wearing a mask is an act of kindness. Masks don’t just protect you, they protect everyone around you from COVID-19. Today I'm wearing my mask for our kids who are headed back to school soon and our hardworking health care heroes. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 27, 2021

Seeing the effects the Delta surge is having at @OHSUnews on health care workers and patients makes everything feel more dire. Today we have over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in Oregon and staffed ICU beds are 94% full. Get vaccinated and wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/QC2kQJte8k — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 28, 2021

Vaccines work. Masks work. These are the facts. Let's all do our part, Oregon. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) September 16, 2021

Wear your mask and get vaccinated—it's the kind thing to do to support health care workers and our communities. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 29, 2021

Masks are a simple and effective way to protect your friends, family, and those around you from COVID-19. They are a way we can help each other, especially the nurses and doctors working 24/7 to save lives. pic.twitter.com/ZovB6bWFXh — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 13, 2021

It doesn't have to be like this. COVID-19 is a largely preventable disease. Get vaccinated and wear a mask. https://t.co/iCymQxdxf6 — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) September 15, 2021

Masks save lives. https://t.co/sFIYLvrAMC — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) September 9, 2021

Get vaccinated and wear your mask. It's the kind thing to do. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) September 20, 2021

It remains unclear if Gov. Brown believes she acted in an unkind manner by forgoing the mask at the gala.