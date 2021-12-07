A majority of voters do not think Vice President Kamala Harris has what it takes to hold the nation’s highest office if she had to assume the presidency, a Rasmussen poll released Tuesday found.

Fifty-five percent of U.S. voters “don’t think the vice president is qualified for the top job,” and 46 percent say she is “not at all qualified” for the duties of the presidency, according to the poll, which was conducted with 1,000 likely U.S. voters between December 5-6, 2021. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

Only 40 percent of voters think Harris has the traits necessary to become leader of the free world, including 23 percent who view her as “very qualified.”

Along party lines, 76 percent of Republicans and 49 percent of unaffiliated voters think Harris is “not at all qualified for the job.” Unsurprisingly, 74 percent of Democrats have faith that Harris would make a fine president.

By age group, 51 percent of voters under 40 think she is at least “somewhat qualified” — “that opinion is shared by just 33 percent of voters ages 40-44 and 38 percent of those 65 and older,” according to the poll report.

The vice president’s overall favorability is also low, with 39 percent of voters holding a favorable impression of her, including 19 percent who have a “very favorable” opinion.

“That’s slightly down since August, when 41 [percent] had a favorable impression of Harris,” the report stated.

In contrast, 57 percent view her unfavorably, including 50 percent who have a “very unfavorable” impression of her.

Harris garners the highest opinions of her from President Joe Biden’s strongest supporters and from voters with graduate degrees and those with annual incomes of $200,000. Government employees are also more likely than private sector workers to have a good opinion of her, 51 percent to 41 percent.

“Even among Democrats,” 41 percent think it is at least somewhat likely Biden will be replaced by Harris before the 2024 election. Sixty percent of Republicans and 45 percent of unaffiliated voters agree.

“Among voters who think it is Very Likely that Biden will not complete his first term, only 24 [percent] consider Harris qualified to assume the duties of the presidency, while 70 [percent] think she is Not At All Qualified,” the report states.

Harris’s floundering ratings come as former staffers continue to speak out anonymously about their experience working for her, some calling her a “bully” who does not do the work necessary for the job.