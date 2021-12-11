Poll: Trump leads 2024 Republican Primary by 58 Points

Former President Donald Trump leads the hypothetical 2024 GOP primary by double-digits, a Harvard/Harris Poll released this week found.

The survey asked Republican voters, “If the Republican presidential primary for the 2024 election was held today, who would you vote for? “

According to the survey, a primary with Trump in the mix would be no contest, as he leads his closest potential challenger by 58 points, garnering 67 percent support. No other potential challenger garnered double digit support. Former Vice President Mike Pence came in second with nine percent support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) with eight percent support.

However, the race shifts significantly in the event that Trump does not run, rocketing the Florida governor to the forefront with 30 percent support. In that scenario, Pence garners 25 percent, followed by Sen. Ted Cruz (13 percent) and Sen. Marco Rubio (eight percent):

2024 National Republican Primary Poll: Trump 67%

Pence 9%

DeSantis 8%

Haley 4%

Rubio 3%

Cruz 3%

Pompeo 1%

T. Scott 1%

.

Without Trump:

DeSantis 30%

Pence 25%

Cruz 13%

Rubio 8%

Haley 7%

Pompeo 4%

T. Scott 4%@Harvard–@HarrisPoll ~ RV ~ 11/30-12/2https://t.co/yNcTbHNBKa — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) December 9, 2021

The survey asked the same of Democrat voters for the Democrat primary. While President Joe Biden tops the list, he does not see majority support, garnering only 36 percent. Vice President Kamala Harris follows with 16 percent support.

However, in a scenario absent of Biden, Harris takes the lead with 31 percent support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (15 percent) and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (eight percent):

2024 National Democratic Primary Poll, Without Biden: Harris 31%

Sanders 15%

Buttigieg 8%

Ocasio-Cortez 7%

Warren 7%

Booker 5%

Abrams 5%

Klobuchar 5%

Whitmer 2%@Harvard–@HarrisPoll ~ RV ~ 11/30-12/2https://t.co/yNcTbHNBKa — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) December 9, 2021

The survey also examined potential Trump matchups in 2024, which found the former president leading Buttigieg 48 percent to 37 percent and Harris 50 percent to 41 percent.

While Trump has yet to definitively say if he will run for office again, his former aide Sam Nunberg recently told Breitbart News Saturday that Trump is “certainly, certainly” considering it and expressed the belief that he will ultimately make the decision to run.

The Harris Poll conducted the survey November 30-December 2, 2021, among 1,989 registered voters.