Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten Buttigieg, is upset the Biden administration’s freeze on student loans is soon ending.

In August, the Biden administration extended the freeze on student loans until the end of January 2022, with a zero percent interest rate, Breitbart News reported. Now that the extension is coming to an end, Chasten, 32, is upset he will have to pay off his loans.

Chasten publicly voiced his displeasure in an Instagram story post on Saturday, where he shared an image of a message he received indicating he would once again have to make payments.

.@Chasten⁩ doesn’t appear to be a fan of the Biden admin’s plan to restart student loan payments next month: pic.twitter.com/1mXiUYBRnx — Michael Stratford (@mstratford) December 12, 2021

“Chasten, Your student loan payments restart after Jan. 31, 2022. You’ll soon receive a bill from your student loan servicer,” the message read.

“LOL no thank you Merry Christmas next,” the transportation secretary’s husband wrote in the post.

The Instagram post has garnered criticism.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) weighed in on Chasten’s post in a statement to Fox News.

“Chasten Buttigieg’s personal responsibility seems to be lost in Pete Buttigieg’s supply chain crisis,” Cawthorn said.

“When the Washington elites start thinking they’re victims just because they have to pay their bills, expect that mentality to spill over into the radical socialist policies of the Biden administration,” the representative added.

“These are the guys who complained that they couldn’t afford rent in DC on Pete’s $220K salary (and all their money from writing books),” tweeted Republican communicator Matt Whitlock. “A good reminder that the left’s “cancel student loan debt” goal would overwhelmingly help financially comfortable people.”

These are the guys who complained that they couldn’t afford rent in DC on Pete’s $220K salary (and all their money from writing books). A good reminder that the left’s “cancel student loan debt” goal would overwhelmingly help financially comfortable people. https://t.co/OnFsQqXY0o — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 12, 2021

Whitlock was alluding to a July interview with the Washington Post, in which Chasten made a fuss about Washington, DC, rental prices.

The rent in D.C. is too damn high for Pete and Chasten Buttigieg: "We couldn’t afford the one-bedroom-plus-den." https://t.co/WPcS5hXiko pic.twitter.com/YqtKMbhD0q — Morgan Baskin (@mhbaskin) July 26, 2021

He said the transportation secretary and he “couldn’t afford the one-bedroom-plus-den,” though Sec. Buttigieg’s salary is listed at $221,400, according to the Post.

The couple settled for an 800-square-foot apartment for around $3,000 per month in the elitist Captial Hill neighborhood of Eastern Market. They chose the high-end building “because of its location and the security it offered,” the Post reports.