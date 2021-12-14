House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D) wants a gun ban that would disarm lawmakers in committee rooms and during hearings.

On Tuesday Hoyer sent a letter to the Capitol Police Board and he tweeted about it, saying:

Today, I wrote to the Capitol Police Board requesting a briefing on firearm regulations in House office buildings. In light of recent threats, I am asking the Board to clarify current regulations & consider banning firearms in committee & hearing rooms.

He attached a copy of the letter, a portion of which said:

I have heard from a number of Members and staff who are greatly concerned about the lack of clarity about rules that permit Members of Congress to carry personal firearms in their offices. Too often we have seen instances in which Members have claimed that it is permissible to carry firearms (and, indeed, have admitted that they were in possession of firearms) elsewhere on Capitol Hill, including committee and hearing rooms, which under current regulations is prohibited. No matter who possesses these weapons and how well trained they are in their safe personal use, their very presence in these spaces makes them less safe to all, especially to the U.S. Capitol Police officers who are already under enormous pressure to protect premises.

Hoyer continued:

The presence of deadly firearms only raises the dangers of a violent incident, an accidental discharge, or some other preventable tragedy. That is why it is essential that rules and regarding where personal firearms may or may not be carried must be communicated clearly to Members.

He added, “The Speaker already took action to ban firearms in the Hall of the House, where all the Members assemble regularly for votes. I hope that, as the Board continues to identify other ways to maintain the highest level of safety on Capitol Hill, you will consider ensuring that committee rooms, hearing rooms, and other areas of public gathering will always be firearm-free.”

