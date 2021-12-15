Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) scolded the establishment media after he was questioned about President Biden’s $1.9 trillion reconciliation package.

“This is bullshit. You’re bullshit,” Manchin told a Huffington Post reporter when swamped with questions about his opposition to Biden’s package.

“I’ve always been for child tax credits,” Manchin responded in reference to a subsidy he supports in a limited fashion.

“This is bullshit. You’re bullshit,” Joe Manchin just told me — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) December 15, 2021

Manchin is reportedly not in favor of increasing and extending the child tax credit to the lengths presently included in the reconciliation package.

As a result, Wednesday afternoon saw Biden’s package reportedly fall prey to Manchin’s worries that increasing welfare expenditures during 40-year-high inflation would hurt the nation.

Manchin’s position has reportedly upended Sen. Chuck Schumer’s plan to pass the package before the 2022 election year.

Enacting the bill in 2021 would likely benefit Democrats, as radical legislation becomes more difficult to pass the closer the November election nears.

But Manchin is not the only reason Democrats have not passed the package.

The Senate parliamentarian has yet to rule on whether certain radical provisions can be included in the bill. Moreover, the text of the package has not been fully written for review.

The White House on Wednesday attempted to calm the inflamed situation by stating Manchin is in total agreement with the president’s wishes.

“We believe the senator wants what we want, which is to deliver for the American people,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.