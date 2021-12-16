Voters believe Joe Biden’s administration is making inflation worse not better, a poll released Thursday outlines, adding soaring prices driven by a febrile domestic economy can be directly traced back to the White House.

In more bad news for Biden, in addition, by a 25-point margin, voters believe his proposed Build Back Better spending plan would push inflation higher and by six points they think it would hurt the economy.

The Fox Business poll finds when it comes to rising prices, twice as many think the Biden administration’s actions are a hinder not a help.

“One thing the president has going for him is low expectations,” says Democratic pollster Chris Anderson, who along with Republican counterpart Daron Shaw, conducts polls for the news outlet.

“If the spending plans start to have positive impacts in people’s lives, maybe some will reconsider their view of Biden.”

Inflation is inflicting financial pain on millions of U.S. households, with lower-income households the hardest hit, a Gallup survey released Thursday showed. https://t.co/yZCEmVvYlb — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 2, 2021

About four in ten say inflation is the biggest issue facing the economy. That’s more than double the number who say the deficit or income inequality. Fewer than one in ten say supply chain issues, labor shortages, government regulations, or big tech monopolies.

The polling also found two-thirds think Biden’s leadership is at least somewhat responsible for inflation — and about the same number blame regular economic cycles.

Larger and roughly equivalent majorities blame the pandemic, government spending and regulations, and company price gouging.

The news voters see Joe Biden as complicit in inflation’s rise comes just 24-hours after Breitbart News reported the expectations of U.S. businesses for inflation over the coming decade moved significantly higher in recent months.

This jump is an indication that inflationary pressures continue to build and push expected inflation well above the Federal Reserve’s target rate of two percent.

The Atlanta Fed said Wednesday that its latest survey of U.S. businesses showed that long-term inflation expectations had increased.

The Fox poll includes interviews among 1,002 registered voters nationwide randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.

The full Fox polling data can be found here.