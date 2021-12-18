15 Shot Friday Alone in Democrat-Controlled Baltimore

Fifteen people were shot, two of them fatally, in Democrat-controlled Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday alone.

WBAL reports that the first of the two shooting fatalities occurred just before 1:00 p.m., when an unidentified individual was shot and killed “in the 600 block of Laurens Street.”

The deceased individual was one of three shot in that single incident.

Friday’s second fatal shooting occurred just before 8:00 p.m. “in the 1300 block of West North Avenue.” Five people were shot in the incident and one of them, a 36-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries.

WYPR noted that Baltimore had witnessed 315 murders for the year, as of December 15, 2021.

The Baltimore Sun pointed out that the 300+ homicides for 2021 “marks the seventh consecutive year of 300 homicides or more, a streak that began in 2015.”

On June 16, 2019, Breitbart News observed that crime was surging in Baltimore despite the presence of stringent gun control. The Firearms Safety Act of 2013 banned “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines and put in a place a fingerprinting/registration requirement for new handgun buyers. The Sun explained that Maryland has a red flag law that took effect October 1, 2018.

