23 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-three people were shot, at least three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 and Chicago Sun-Times reported the first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred around 7 p.m. Friday when a 14-year-old boy and his brother were shot.

The 14-year-old survived his wounds but the brother did not.

The second fatal shooting occurred at 3 a.m. Saturday at a red light “in the 4700-block of West Irving Park Road.” A 35-year-old man was stopped at the red light, waiting for it to change, when someone in another vehicle opened fire, shooting him numerous times.

The man drove into a parked car after being shot and was transported to a hospital, where they pronounced him dead.

A 54-year-old woman was on a sidewalk “in the 4800-block of West Gladys Avenue” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday when someone shot her in the stomach.

CBS 2 noted the 54-year-old woman “was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition but was later pronounced dead.”

On December 17, 2021, Breitbart News observed that Lightfoot’s Chicago had surpassed 800 homicides for the year. WBEZ explained the city was at 812 homicides as of December 16.

HeyJackass.com shows that 780 of the city’s 800+ homicides were carried out with firearms.

