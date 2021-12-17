Over 800 Homicides Year-to-Date in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

There have been over 800 homicides at this point in 2021 in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the city hit the figure of 800 homicides on Tuesday, when 23-year-old Sheridan Freeman was shot dead inside a home in West Pullman.

By Thursday, WBEZ Chicago noted the number of homicides in the city was at 812 for the year.

Chicago has long had a problem with gun crime and the vast majority of this year’s homicide victims were killed with guns.

For example, HeyJackass.com lists 776 people shot and killed in Chicago this year and another 4,403 shot and wounded.

At least 11 people have been shot and killed this week alone in the troubled city.

FOX32 tracked this year’s surging Chicago homicides and noted in November that the city’s death numbers were well-ahead of those posted during recent years.

They contrasted the number of homicides recorded January 1 through October 31 during the past three years and found 432 homicides during that time-frame in 2019, 661 homicides during that time in 2020, and 678 during that same time in 2021.