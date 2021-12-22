Report: Joe Manchin’s Fundraising Surged $260K While Opposing Biden’s Agenda

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: Committee chairman Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) arrives for a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on Capitol Hill June 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. The hearing focused on President Biden's budget request for the Department of Energy for Fiscal Year 2022. (Photo by …
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) fundraising reportedly surged $260,000 while opposing President Biden’s massive tax and spend welfare package.

Manchin’s Country Roads PAC received 17 contributions for over $150,000 in October. November’s numbers were equally impressive with 19 contributions totaling over $110,000, according to CNBC, citing Federal Election Commission filings.

In the four months prior to October, when the Senate was not focused on passing Biden’s $1.9 trillion reconciliation package, the PAC reportedly did not raise any money.

Among the list of companies that reportedly donated to Manchin are:

  • American Express
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Lockheed Martin
  • UnitedHealth Group
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CNX Resources
  • Verizon
  • Union Pacific Wells Fargo
  • Coal and mining industry PACs

CNBC reported $54,000 of the money was spent on lodging, catering, food, beverages, and golf in West Virginia, Florida, and D.C.

On Sunday, Manchin announced on Fox News he would not support Biden’s $1.9 trillion reconciliation package, capping months of negotiations between Manchin, far-left House members, the White House, and Senate Democrats.

Manchin’s opposition joins 50 Republican senators who oppose Biden’s radical legislation in a 50–50 split Senate.

While Manchin has opposed the legislation over fears it would increase 40-year-high inflation and cement the American welfare state, Democrat members ridiculed the West Virginia senator for disloyalty.

“If his comments on FOX and written statement indicate an end to that effort, they represent a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position, and a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate,” the White House scolded.

Reports on Monday revealed Manchin, who hails from a state where Biden lost by nearly 40 percentage points in 2020, was considering becoming an independent.

“I’m from West Virginia,” he stated Monday. “I’m not from where they’re [Democrats] from, and they can just beat the living crap out of people and think they’ll be submissive, period.”

