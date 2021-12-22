Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) fundraising reportedly surged $260,000 while opposing President Biden’s massive tax and spend welfare package.

Manchin’s Country Roads PAC received 17 contributions for over $150,000 in October. November’s numbers were equally impressive with 19 contributions totaling over $110,000, according to CNBC, citing Federal Election Commission filings.

In the four months prior to October, when the Senate was not focused on passing Biden’s $1.9 trillion reconciliation package, the PAC reportedly did not raise any money.

Among the list of companies that reportedly donated to Manchin are: