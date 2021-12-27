Approximately 2,200 Shot This Year in Mayor Jim Kenney’s Philadelphia

Approximately 2,200 people have been shot during 2021 in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) troubled Philadelphia.

6 ABC reports “nearly 1,800” people had been shot and wounded and another 473 had been shot and killed as of December 22, 2021.

Overall, Philadelphia witnessed 547 homicides by December 22 as well.

On December 8, 2021, ABC News pointed to 12 cities that have broken homicide records this year. Philadelphia was one of the 12, as it has surpassed its previous homicide record of 500 in a year.

ABC News noted, “Philadelphia, a city of roughly 1.5 million people, has had more homicides this year (521 as of Dec. 6) than the nation’s two largest cities, New York (443 as of Dec. 5) and Los Angeles (352 as of Nov. 27).”

Mayor Kenney said, “It’s terrible to every morning get up and have to go look at the numbers and then look at the news and see the stories. It’s just crazy. It’s just crazy and this needs to stop.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that nearly 499 people were killed in Philly in 2020, a jump of 40 percent over 2019 numbers.

