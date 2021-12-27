Kamala Harris Touts ‘Seven Principles’ of Marxist-Rooted Kwanzaa

Camille Yarborough sings African music behind a traditional 'kinara' candelabra during a news preview of the 'Kwanzaa 2004: We Are Family' festival at the American Museum of Natural History December 22, 2004 in New York City. The festival will take place December 26 and will include traditional African dance, spoken …
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated the beginning of Kwanzaa Sunday night, an underlying Marxist holiday created by black nationalists, by praising one of the “seven principles” of Kwanzaa, which happen to coincide with the seven principles of the Symbionese Liberation Army.

“When I was growing up, Kwanzaa was a special time. Friends and family members would fill our home. We would listen to the elders tell stories and watch them light the candles on the kinara,” Harris said, recalling her childhood memories of Kwanzaa in similar fashion to her remembrance last year.

“During dinner, we would discuss the seven principles,” she continued.

“My favorite principle is the second: Kujichagulia (self-determination). This principle is about having the power to design your own life and determine your own future. It’s a deeply American principle,” she claimed. “From our family to yours, happy Kwanzaa”:

Absent from Harris’s well wishes is the background behind Kwanzaa, which was created by Maulana Karenga, founder of United Slaves, the “violent nationalist rival to the Black Panthers,” as conservative author and columnist Ann Coulter described:

Now we know the truth: The FBI fueled the bloody rivalry between the Panthers and United Slaves. In the annals of the American ’60s, Karenga was the Father Gapon, stooge of the czarist police. Whether Karenga was a willing FBI dupe, or just a dupe, remains unclear. The left has forgotten the FBI’s tacit encouragement of this murderous black nationalist cult founded by the father of Kwanzaa.

The esteemed Cal State professor Karenga’s invented holiday is a nutty blend of schmaltzy ’60s rhetoric, black racism, and Marxism. The seven principles of Kwanzaa are the very same seven principles of the Symbionese Liberation Army, another invention of The Worst Generation.

In 1974, Patty Hearst, kidnap victim-cum-SLA revolutionary, famously posed next to the banner of her alleged captors, a seven-headed cobra. Each snakehead stood for one of the SLA’s revolutionary principles: Umoja, Kujichagulia, Ujima, Ujamaa, Nia, Kuumba, and Imani. These are the exact same seven “principles” of Kwanzaa.

A 1978 article in the Washington Post has Karenga describing his holiday thusly:

“People think it’s African. But it’s not. I wanted to give black people a holiday of their own. So I came up with Kwanzaa. I said it was African because you know black people in this country wouldn’t celebrate it if they knew it was American,” he said. 

“Also, I put it around Christmas because I knew that’s when a lot of bloods (blacks) would be partying!” he added. 

Akilah Young, 14, left, Davonne Hamilton, 11, both of the Bronx borough of New York, Hugh Stroud, of New York's Harlem neighborhood, and Marion Bowie, of New York'Brooklyn borough join hands during the annual Kwanzaa celebration at the Museum of Natural History, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2004, in New York. Kwanza, a celebration of family, community and culture, was established in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga to reaffirm a common identity, purpose and direction for African-American people and their world African community. (AP Photo/Jennifer Szymaszek)

Kwanzaa celebration (AP Photo/Jennifer Szymaszek)

Nonetheless, other high profile figures, including President Biden, have openly extended Kwanzaa greetings: “May this time of reflection on the rich heritage of African American culture bring peace, unity, and joy”:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.