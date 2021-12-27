Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (DPC) Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) on Sunday demanded President Joe Biden usurp congressional authority and force the $1.9 trillion reconciliation package into law by executive order.

“We are calling on the president to use executive action to immediately improve people’s lives. Taking executive action will also make clear to those who hinder Build Back Better that the White House and Democrats will deliver for Americans,” Jayapal wrote in the Washington Post.

Jayapal announced she will release a plan for Congress to give away legislative powers to the executive branch to expand the welfare state, along with rearranging the economy to accommodate “climate action.” Jayapal did not mention any action taken against China for its role in polluting the planet.

“The CPC will soon release a plan for these actions, including lowering costs, protecting the health of every family, and showing the world that the United States is serious about our leadership on climate action,” she said.

Jayapal blamed the failure of passing the reconciliation package on Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who hails from a state Biden lost by nearly 40 points. Along with Manchin, 50 Senate Republicans also opposed the legislation, but Jayapal simply laid the legislative failure at Manchin’s feat.

“On Dec. 20, Sen. Manchin went back on his commitment to the president and seemingly killed the bill on national television. In a town where your word is everything, this was a stunning rebuke of his own party’s president,” Jayapal continued.

Despite Congressional Budget Office (CBO) scoring that revealed the cost of the package would be $4.9 trillion in scope, Jayapal wrote the expenditure of money is “urgent,” citing the omicron variant as the reason why costly welfare spending is necessary.

“The president’s agenda is even more urgent today,” she said. “The omicron variant is surging as covid-19 has once again disrupted people’s ability to work, care for children and elders, access medical care and make ends meet. We simply cannot abandon our vision.”

Jayapal’s opinion article in the Post comes as inflation reached a 40-year high in December. Manchin has raised concerns that spending nearly $4.9 trillion would further fuel inflation.

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation,” Manchin said on December 20 on Fox News Sunday. “I just can’t. I have tried everything humanly possible.”

“My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face,” Manchin added.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.