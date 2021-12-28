President Joe Biden’s dismal job approval rating has sunk past his top deputies including Vice President Kamala Harris and Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, a poll for the 79-year-old commander-in-chief and his team revealed Monday, with the public seemingly scoring a combined ‘F’ for the Democrat leadership.

With a dismal 43 percent approval rating, Biden is the ninth-highest ranked out of 11 federal leaders, respondents to a Gallup poll assessing national leadership for 2021 decided.

He’s bringing up the rear of a list of federal officials that also includes GOP Congressional leaders like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

However, the presidential disapproval rating of 51 percent is still lower than Harris’ 54-point negative job rating, as the negative polling just keeps on coming for the increasingly embattled Biden White House.

Americans’ impressions of the bottom four ranking figures are decidedly more negative:

The slight majority of adults disapprove of the jobs Vice President Kamala Harris (54 percent) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (53 percent) are doing, while 44 percent approve of each. Harris’ approval rating is on par with President Joe Biden’s 43 percent in the same poll. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is viewed slightly more negatively than Harris and Biden, with 58 percent disapproving and 40 percent approving. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell receives the worst ratings of the 11 measured, with 63 percent disapproving and 34 percent approving.

Gallup has limited trends on these job approval ratings, but it notes Harris’ approval rating has declined from 49 percent since September; at the same time, Biden’s has been steady at 43 percent. Her disapproval rating has increased from 49 percent to 54 percent.

Topping the list at the other end of the scale, however, is Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Six out of 10 Americans approve of the job he’s doing leading the high court.

The chief justice, appointed by Republican George W. Bush, the only person on the list whom both a majority of Republicans and Democrats approve of.

The poll, taken December 1 to December, also shows more voters disapprove of Schumer, McConnell, Harris and Pelosi than the 51 percent who don’t care for Biden’s job performance.

Biden’s approval rating in the Gallup survey is comparable to how he’s ranked on poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight.

According to its tracker of Biden’s job rating, the president’s steady decline to below 43 percent saw a small bump in mid-December.

