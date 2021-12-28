President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he will impose a domestic travel vaccine mandate if medical experts approve of the measure.

When asked by reporters if he will force domestic travelers to get the jab, Biden responded it depends on the recommendation of health experts.

“When I get a recommendation from the medical team,” he said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the Hill reported.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, told MSNBC on Monday the domestic mandate would further tighten the screws on those who remain unvaccinated.

“You’ve got to ask yourself why it is you’re making that requirement,” Fauci said. “If you’re making a requirement for vaccination for people to get on planes who are coming into the country, that’s understandable. You don’t want to bring more cases into the country.”

“But if you’re talking about requiring vaccination to get on a plane domestically, that is just another one of the requirements that I think is reasonable to consider,” Fauci continued.

Yet Fauci spun a different story on CNN. Speaking Monday, he told Jim Acosta that he doubts if a domestic travel mandate will go into effect.

“I doubt if we’re going to see something like that in the reasonably foreseeable future,” Fauci said. “It’s not a question of being in favor of it or not. I’m in favor of what we can do to keep the country safe.”

