AOC Seen Partying Maskless at Miami Drag Bar amid Controversy

The openly socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appears to have brushed off critics of her New Year’s escape to Florida as her home state undergoes a surge in coronavirus cases by allegedly partying maskless at a drag bar in Miami.

Posted Sunday by Florida’s Conservative Voice, the video appeared to show the maskless congresswoman being welcomed onto the stage at a densely packed drag queen bar as she waved and smiled at cheering fans.

EXPOSED: AOC is STILL lounging it up in Florida, in large crowds and maskless. This time at a Drag Queen bar in Miami. Rules for thee but not for me. pic.twitter.com/8l30GFA0GT — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) January 2, 2022

AOC was spotted partying in a bar maskless in the great free state of Florida. Absolute hypocrite pic.twitter.com/5lPEtPTnib — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2022

AOC’s appearance at the drag queen bar comes several days after National Review revealed photos of the congresswoman relaxing maskless at a restaurant in Miami Beach alongside her boyfriend. Her trip to the free state of Florida occurred just as New York was experiencing a surge in omicron cases.

“New York smashed its single-day COVID case record for the second straight day Thursday, reporting at least 74,207 new positives as the omicron surge stretches hospitals further,” NBC New York reported on Thursday.

In response to the criticism, particularly of her boyfriend’s appearance, the congresswoman accused Republicans of having a sexual obsession with her.

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird,” she said.

Critics of AOC blasted her for suggesting that Republican attacks on her result from sexual frustration.